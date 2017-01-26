Officials unveil website to encourage healthy habits 5 minutes ago...
Victoria County officials unveiled a new website - FitVic.org - and talked about several initiatives aimed to improve area health outcomes. Community members gathered at the Victoria County Health Department on Thursday for the first Active Living Plan meeting of the year.
