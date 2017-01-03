New freestanding ER to open in Victor...

New freestanding ER to open in Victoria 9 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Mercer Emergency Center, 6902 Zac Lentz Parkway, will be open 24 hours. The center can be reached at 361-489-3412 or by visiting mercerer.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr Encore white trash 1,000
where can someone meet new ppl Tue New to Victoria 1
Did Dale Jr Steal Victoria, TX Natives Wife? (Mar '10) Jan 2 saywhat 22
Tnt Audio Jan 2 Tony 3
Santiago Cardoso Jan 1 Karen 1
Adult Fun Time (Jul '14) Dec 30 fun time 8
HELP I'm Moving to Victoria Dec 28 countrywomanatheart 1
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,635 • Total comments across all topics: 277,646,172

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC