Members of the Old Landmark Committee organized the Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Victoria.
"This little light of mine, I'm going to let it shine," was among the lyrics that rang from about 50 people through the raindrops from Monday's skies. Silhouetted against the gray haze was the sunny disposition of a crowd that marched through puddles on the way to Webster Chapel United Methodist Church.
