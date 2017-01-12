MD Anderson shows interest in Victoria an hour from now MD Anderson...
The hospital is in the process of being assessed and meeting specific criteria established by MD Anderson, which is considered one of the world's most respected centers devoted to cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. A decision could be made as early as spring, said Amy Hay, vice president of global business development at MD Anderson.
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Tnt Audio
|Jan 12
|Mario
|4
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Jan 12
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07)
|Jan 11
|A Pressure cooked...
|513
|YaYa massage
|Jan 11
|Daddyls
|4
|Help Please?
|Jan 6
|lady28
|1
|where can someone meet new ppl
|Jan 3
|New to Victoria
|1
