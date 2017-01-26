Man suffers minor injuries after jacked SUV rolls ... 6 minutes ago
Victoria father and husband Larry Royer suffered minor injuries when his gold Chevrolet Tahoe, pictured, was knocked loose from its jack and rolled over him in his driveway Tuesday afternoon. Jacks are used only to get a vehicle off the ground.
