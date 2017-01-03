Man, 51, arrested on reckless driving...

Man, 51, arrested on reckless driving warrant 7 minutes ago ARRESTED...

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Roy Dale Robinson Jr., 51, of Victoria, by U.S. Marshals Jan. 5 on warrants charging him with reckless driving and evading arrest detention with vehicle. - VICTORIA - Beatrice Rodriguez, 46, of Victoria, by officers Jan. 5 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear in court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
Help Please? Fri lady28 1
where can someone meet new ppl Jan 3 New to Victoria 1
Did Dale Jr Steal Victoria, TX Natives Wife? (Mar '10) Jan 2 saywhat 22
Tnt Audio Jan 2 Tony 3
Santiago Cardoso Jan 1 Karen 1
Adult Fun Time (Jul '14) Dec 30 fun time 8
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,906 • Total comments across all topics: 277,732,396

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC