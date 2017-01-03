Lives devastated by house fires amid cold snap an hour from now
The Victoria Fire Marshal's Office will provide and install smoke alarms free of charge. Those who wish to take advantage of the service can do so by contacting the office at 361-485-3460.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Help Please?
|Fri
|lady28
|1
|where can someone meet new ppl
|Jan 3
|New to Victoria
|1
|Did Dale Jr Steal Victoria, TX Natives Wife? (Mar '10)
|Jan 2
|saywhat
|22
|Tnt Audio
|Jan 2
|Tony
|3
|Santiago Cardoso
|Jan 1
|Karen
|1
|Adult Fun Time (Jul '14)
|Dec 30
|fun time
|8
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC