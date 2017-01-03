Lives devastated by house fires amid ...

Lives devastated by house fires amid cold snap an hour from now

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

The Victoria Fire Marshal's Office will provide and install smoke alarms free of charge. Those who wish to take advantage of the service can do so by contacting the office at 361-485-3460.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 19 hr Bubba Gump 1,010
Help Please? Fri lady28 1
where can someone meet new ppl Jan 3 New to Victoria 1
Did Dale Jr Steal Victoria, TX Natives Wife? (Mar '10) Jan 2 saywhat 22
Tnt Audio Jan 2 Tony 3
Santiago Cardoso Jan 1 Karen 1
Adult Fun Time (Jul '14) Dec 30 fun time 8
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,689 • Total comments across all topics: 277,712,507

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC