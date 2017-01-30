Kathy Borchardt

Kathy Ann Borchardt, 62, of Cuero passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. She was born Jan. 12, 1955 in Yorktown to the late Ewald and Lillian Dolgner Borchardt.

