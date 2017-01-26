Junior League hosts 80th anniversary ball 53 minutes ago
The Junior League of Victoria celebrated its 80th year since it was established in 1937 at its Legacy Ball at the Victoria Country Club on Jan. 14. Shown, from left, Shawna Currie, solicitations co-chairwoman; Celina Yoast, house chairwoman; Carolina Astrain, invitations chairwoman, Christin Lea Hall, charity ball chairwoman, Jill Fox, solicitations co-chairwoman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|myphartsshow
|1,072
|Tnt Audio
|Jan 12
|Mario
|4
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Jan 12
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07)
|Jan 11
|A Pressure cooked...
|513
|YaYa massage
|Jan 11
|Daddyls
|4
|Help Please?
|Jan 6
|lady28
|1
|where can someone meet new ppl
|Jan 3
|New to Victoria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC