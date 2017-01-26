Junior League hosts 80th anniversary ball 53 minutes ago

The Junior League of Victoria celebrated its 80th year since it was established in 1937 at its Legacy Ball at the Victoria Country Club on Jan. 14. Shown, from left, Shawna Currie, solicitations co-chairwoman; Celina Yoast, house chairwoman; Carolina Astrain, invitations chairwoman, Christin Lea Hall, charity ball chairwoman, Jill Fox, solicitations co-chairwoman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.