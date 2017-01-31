Jews Hand Muslims Synagogue Keys When...

Jews Hand Muslims Synagogue Keys When a Texas Mosque Burns Down

Read more: Forward

In the small Gulf Coast city of Victoria, Texas, there are several churches, but just one synagogue, and one mosque - at least, until the mosque mysteriously burned down on Saturday, according to the New York Times. Now, in a sense, the synagogue has become a mosque: the Jews of Victoria handed the Muslims to the key to the building, so they would a place to worship while rebuilding.

