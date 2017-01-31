Jews Hand Muslims Synagogue Keys When a Texas Mosque Burns Down
In the small Gulf Coast city of Victoria, Texas, there are several churches, but just one synagogue, and one mosque - at least, until the mosque mysteriously burned down on Saturday, according to the New York Times. Now, in a sense, the synagogue has become a mosque: the Jews of Victoria handed the Muslims to the key to the building, so they would a place to worship while rebuilding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hmm (Oct '11)
|Mon
|_vajayjaysmasher_
|448
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|How gross as to burn anyone's house of worship.
|Jan 29
|TheFlood
|2
|Tnt Audio
|Jan 12
|Mario
|4
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Jan 12
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07)
|Jan 11
|A Pressure cooked...
|513
|YaYa massage
|Jan 11
|Daddyls
|4
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC