Indulging my stubbornness 41 minutes ago

Question: What do you do on the single coldest day of the year? The one day when the temperature is barely supposed to crack 40 degrees and the wind is anticipated to blow all day? This was exactly what I did last Saturday afternoon. Now, in my defense, when I booked the trip, I was wearing shorts in December and had zero clue what the weather would be doing three weeks later.
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Wang
|1,014
|Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07)
|14 hr
|A Pressure cooked...
|513
|YaYa massage
|19 hr
|Daddyls
|4
|Help Please?
|Jan 6
|lady28
|1
|where can someone meet new ppl
|Jan 3
|New to Victoria
|1
|Did Dale Jr Steal Victoria, TX Natives Wife? (Mar '10)
|Jan 2
|saywhat
|22
|Tnt Audio
|Jan 2
|Tony
|3
