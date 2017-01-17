Inaugural_Ball_IP_0112117
Diana Galvan, of Victoria, kisses President Trump impersonator Michael Teer during the Texas Inaugural Ball at the Emerging Technology Complex. Crossroads Republicans gathered Friday night to toast the 45th president, to honor the transition between political parties at the White House and to celebrate change.
