Historic home on Goliad Town Square one of ... 24 minutes ago

If you live in a historic home or a home that has a good story to tell and would like for it to be featured in this section, please send your name, address, daytime phone number and a couple of sentences about your home to [email protected] . Type "home feature" in the subject line, call us at 361-574-1222, mail us at the Victoria Advocate, P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77902, or come by our office at 311 E. Constitution St. Many shops in the buildings that make up Goliad's town square and surround its historic courthouse square are built in the Second Empire Style, and pay homage to the town's place in Texas history and lore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.