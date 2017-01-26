Governor re-appoints Texas A&M System regent an hour ago

Governor Greg Abbott has re-appointed Cliff Thomas to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, effective Feb. 1. Thomas, of Victoria, is an owner and chairman of the board of Pilot Thomas Logistics and founder of Speedy Stop Food Stores and C.L. Thomas Inc. He is the chairman of the Texas A&M System Board of Regents. He previously served as vice chairman, chair of the Policy Review Committee and member of the committee on Finance, the committee on Audit and the committee on Buildings and Physical Plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.