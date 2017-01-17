Frank's Restaurant to close after 88 years in Schulenburg
An image from Yelp shows Frank's Restaurant in Schulenburg, Texas. The 88-year-old business is shutting down because the owner wishes to take care of her mother who is suffering from Parkinson's disease.
