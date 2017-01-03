First Sleep Number store to come to Victoria 32 minutes ago
Construction has begun on a 5,548-square-foot building at 8807 N. Navarro St. The multi-tenant building will house a corporate AT&T store and a Sleep Number store. They are expected to open in the second quarter of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
