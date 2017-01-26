Fire destroy mosque; cause undetermined
Flames engulfed the Islamic Center of Victoria on Saturday morning as firefighters battled the blaze and congregation members watched from the curb, overcome with emotion. "It's a house of worship," said Shahid Hashmi, president of the center, as he watched the flames from across the street.
Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
