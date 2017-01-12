El Rancho Theatre, the place to watch...

El Rancho Theatre, the place to watch movies 20 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Editor's Note: Portions of the following article originally appeared in the Victoria Advocate in 2012 under the heading "Vanished from Victoria: El Rancho Theatre." During the 1940s, '50s and into the '60s most Victorians, when they thought about going to a movie theater, thought of going to either the El Rancho on the north side of DeLeon Plaza, or to the Uptown, on the south side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr New Resident 1,034
Tnt Audio Jan 12 Mario 4
Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation Jan 12 Flat Broke Now 1
Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07) Jan 11 A Pressure cooked... 513
YaYa massage Jan 11 Daddyls 4
Help Please? Jan 6 lady28 1
where can someone meet new ppl Jan 3 New to Victoria 1
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,377 • Total comments across all topics: 277,972,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC