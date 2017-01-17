DPS identifies woman fatally struck near Telferner 6 hours from now A ...
A 54-year-old Victoria woman was killed Friday night by a passing vehicle as she was walking across a dark section of a U.S. 59 frontage road near Telferner. Alice Dianne Sierakowski was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:31 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Stuart Posey, said Trooper Ruben San Miguel, of the Department of Public Safety.
