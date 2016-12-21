Delivery nurse birth is New Year's first 20 minutes ago

Sandra Lara, 29, shows her newborn, Isaiah Mateo Briones, to her son, Sebastian Briones, 3; and daughter, Isabella Briones, 5. Isaiah was the first baby born in 2017 in Victoria. Here are some of the most anticipated baby names of 2017, in order of popularity, according to BabyCenter.com users around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.