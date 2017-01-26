Death Notice for January 26, 2017 2 minutes ago Victoria County...
CAMACHO, JULIA S., 94, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Services are pending with Artero Memorial Chapels, 361-575-3212.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|Tnt Audio
|Jan 12
|Mario
|4
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Jan 12
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07)
|Jan 11
|A Pressure cooked...
|513
|YaYa massage
|Jan 11
|Daddyls
|4
|Help Please?
|Jan 6
|lady28
|1
|where can someone meet new ppl
|Jan 3
|New to Victoria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC