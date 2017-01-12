Country Hall of Fame artist performing in Victoria 54 minutes ago
Connie Smith will kickoff the ninth annual Charity Concert Series on Jan. 19 at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts. - COST: Season packages are $90 per person; individual tickets are $40 each.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|25 min
|Curious
|1,018
|Tnt Audio
|7 hr
|Mario
|4
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|11 hr
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07)
|Wed
|A Pressure cooked...
|513
|YaYa massage
|Wed
|Daddyls
|4
|Help Please?
|Jan 6
|lady28
|1
|where can someone meet new ppl
|Jan 3
|New to Victoria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC