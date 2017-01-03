Council approves sale of Navarro Del Norte 29 minutes ago The...

Council approves sale of Navarro Del ...

Council approves sale of Navarro Del Norte

The Victoria City Council authorized city officials to enter into a contract with Atlanta-based Shuler Development to sell the Navarro Del Norte property, at its Tuesday meeting. City leaders are eager to get the 6-acre lot onto Victoria's tax rolls.

