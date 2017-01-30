Congregation surveys mosque for first time since fire 12 minutes ago...
Zion Tabernacle Christian Center will hold a prayer service at 6 p.m. Tuesday outside the church, 602 N. Ben Jordan St. The group will pray for the loss of the Islamic Center, the youth of Victoria and the needs of the country. A gofundme page is active to help the Victoria Islamic Center rebuild their uninsured, destroyed mosque.
