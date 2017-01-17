Building Report for Jan. 12-18 14 minutes ago Building Report This is ...
This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Jan. 12 to Jan. 18 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes. - Wade Wilson, with Wilson Construction, permit for Adrian Fulton, with Victoria Mortuary Service, 1505 La Valliere St., Suite A, $5,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|HodaPharts
|1,057
|Tnt Audio
|Jan 12
|Mario
|4
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Jan 12
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07)
|Jan 11
|A Pressure cooked...
|513
|YaYa massage
|Jan 11
|Daddyls
|4
|Help Please?
|Jan 6
|lady28
|1
|where can someone meet new ppl
|Jan 3
|New to Victoria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC