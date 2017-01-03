Building Report for Dec. 29 to Jan. 4 55 minutes ago Building Report...
This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes. - Brad Tucker, with Tucker Construction, Inc., permit for John McNeil, with Twin Fountains Properties, Tropical Pointe Plaza, 3202 N. Navarro St., $1,445,000.
