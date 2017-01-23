Blotter 45 minutes ago ARRESTED - VICTORIA - Angelo Delagarza, 54, of ...
Angelo Delagarza, 54, of Victoria, by deputies Jan. 20 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams case. - VICTORIA - Angel Gabriel Grimaldo, 37, of Victoria, by U.S. Marshals on Jan. 20 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member by impeding the victim's breath and on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport and evading arrest or detention with previous conviction.
