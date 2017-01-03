Blotter 42 minutes ago ARRESTED - VIC...

Blotter 42 minutes ago ARRESTED - VICTORIA - Haley Renae Weise, 21,...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Haley Renae Weise, 21, of Victoria, by a Department of Public Safety trooper on two warrants charging her with bond forfeiture in a failure to identify as fugitive with intent to give false information case and a theft of property in between $100 and $750. - VICTORIA - A 17-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 8 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
Help Please? Jan 6 lady28 1
where can someone meet new ppl Jan 3 New to Victoria 1
Did Dale Jr Steal Victoria, TX Natives Wife? (Mar '10) Jan 2 saywhat 22
Tnt Audio Jan 2 Tony 3
Santiago Cardoso Jan 1 Karen 1
Adult Fun Time (Jul '14) Dec 30 fun time 8
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,222 • Total comments across all topics: 277,793,940

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC