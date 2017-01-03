Blotter 42 minutes ago ARRESTED - VICTORIA - Haley Renae Weise, 21,...
Haley Renae Weise, 21, of Victoria, by a Department of Public Safety trooper on two warrants charging her with bond forfeiture in a failure to identify as fugitive with intent to give false information case and a theft of property in between $100 and $750. - VICTORIA - A 17-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 8 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Help Please?
|Jan 6
|lady28
|1
|where can someone meet new ppl
|Jan 3
|New to Victoria
|1
|Did Dale Jr Steal Victoria, TX Natives Wife? (Mar '10)
|Jan 2
|saywhat
|22
|Tnt Audio
|Jan 2
|Tony
|3
|Santiago Cardoso
|Jan 1
|Karen
|1
|Adult Fun Time (Jul '14)
|Dec 30
|fun time
|8
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC