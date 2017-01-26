Blotter 38 minutes ago ARRESTED - VIC...

Blotter 38 minutes ago ARRESTED - VICTORIA - A 24-year-old Victoria...

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Monica Raquel Gonzalez, 26, of Victoria, by deputies Jan. 26 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving with an invalid license case. - VICTORIA - A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 26 on suspicion of four Class C misdemeanors and failure to identify giving false information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Thu CountryPharts 1,068
Tnt Audio Jan 12 Mario 4
Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation Jan 12 Flat Broke Now 1
Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07) Jan 11 A Pressure cooked... 513
YaYa massage Jan 11 Daddyls 4
Help Please? Jan 6 lady28 1
where can someone meet new ppl Jan 3 New to Victoria 1
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,316,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC