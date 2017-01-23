Blotter 24 minutes ago
Amy Dean, 28, by a DeWitt County sheriff's deputy Jan. 13 on a Victoria County warrant charging bond forfeiture bail jumping and failure to appear; a Victoria County warrant motion to revoke probation in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case; charges of no driver's license, fined $219; failure to appear in a no driver's license case, fined $369; speeding 16-20 mph over limit, fined $217; and violation of promise to appear in a speeding 16-20 mph over limit case, fined $352. - CUERO - Kevin Thaete, 59, of Victoria, by a DeWitt County sheriff's deputy Jan. 14 on an Aransas County warrant charging duty on striking unattended vehicle.
