Blotter 14 minutes from now
Lucas Graham, 25, of Cuero, by a DeWitt County sheriff's deputy Dec. 30 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated third or more offense. - CUERO - Stacy Day, 30, of Cuero, by Cuero police Dec. 30 on a charge of interference with emergency request for assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|New Resident
|1,031
|Tnt Audio
|Jan 12
|Mario
|4
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Jan 12
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07)
|Jan 11
|A Pressure cooked...
|513
|YaYa massage
|Jan 11
|Daddyls
|4
|Help Please?
|Jan 6
|lady28
|1
|where can someone meet new ppl
|Jan 3
|New to Victoria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC