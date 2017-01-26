Austin author provides satirical look at writing craft 14 minutes ago

Austin author provides satirical look...

Austin author provides satirical look at writing craft

Author James Magnuson reads from his recent novel, "Famous Writers I Have Known," to an audience of almost 70 people Thursday afternoon at the University of Houston-Victoria. Author James Magnuson points his artistic lens on his own craft with his devilishly humorous novel, "Famous Writers I Have Known."

