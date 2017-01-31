After Fire Destroys Texas...

38 min ago Read more: Southeast Georgia Today

Just days after a fire destroyed a mosque in Victoria, Texas, a GoFundMe page set up by a mosque member has raised nearly $1 million to help rebuild the mosque -- a response the congregation's president called shocking and "beautiful." The fire at the Islamic Center of Victoria was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday when a store clerk at a nearby convenience store noticed heavy smoke coming from the building, according to O.C. Garza, communications director for the city of Victoria.

