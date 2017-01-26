A What? Here's What Britain's Leader is Giving Donald Trump
What kind of gift do you get for a man who divides his time between the White House and a gold-plated skyscraper? That was the question facing British Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of her visit this week to the U.S., where she will become the first world leader to meet with President Donald Trump since he took office. For those who may not be up on their ancient Scottish drinking vessels, a quaich .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|myphartsshow
|1,072
|Tnt Audio
|Jan 12
|Mario
|4
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Jan 12
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07)
|Jan 11
|A Pressure cooked...
|513
|YaYa massage
|Jan 11
|Daddyls
|4
|Help Please?
|Jan 6
|lady28
|1
|where can someone meet new ppl
|Jan 3
|New to Victoria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC