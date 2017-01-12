2 people fall from parking garage - 39 minutes ago
A reporter and photographer are at the parking garage off Red River Street after reports that two people fell Thursday afternoon. Moya said one is dead and the other one was transported to Citizens Medical Center, they are in the process of identifying the subjects.
