Vote lowers Texas Mile insurance

Vote lowers Texas Mile insurance

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Countywide

In an effort that could be described as too little too late, Mayor David Carabajal persuaded the Bee Development Authority board of directors to reduce the insurance requirement for the Texas Mile from the previous $50 million to $5 million. The semiannual speed event that has been held at the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex already had agreed to move the popular event to an airport in Victoria, citing the cost of the higher insurance coverage as one of the main reasons for the move.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mammy's Cafeteria (Jun '10) 15 hr Mike 9
A young lady was in a accident Dec 20 Ssgtclay 1
Amy medrano Dec 18 Old friend 3
News Guilty in Gang Slaying (May '07) Dec 18 Slay 2
Adult Fun Time (Jul '14) Dec 18 DTF 7
Nathanial Robinson (May '15) Dec 18 DTF 5
where are the hookers? (Oct '15) Dec 18 DTF 9
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,033 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,489

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC