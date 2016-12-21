Vote lowers Texas Mile insurance

In an effort that could be described as too little too late, Mayor David Carabajal persuaded the Bee Development Authority board of directors to reduce the insurance requirement for the Texas Mile from the previous $50 million to $5 million. The semiannual speed event that has been held at the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex already had agreed to move the popular event to an airport in Victoria, citing the cost of the higher insurance coverage as one of the main reasons for the move.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.