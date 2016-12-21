Shop offers antiques, classes, rental space 48 minutes from now
Glenna White, 50, of Victoria County, opened De Ja Vu II in July at 2525 N. Laurent St. The shop sells centuries-old antiques, collectibles, furniture, glassware vintage lace, linens, clothing and jewelry. White moved her shop from Port Lavaca to Victoria because of the population and demographics of the area.
