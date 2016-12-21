Rojas-Davis 28 minutes ago Hilary Anne Rojas, of Victoria, married...
Hilary Anne Rojas, of Victoria, married Dr. Craig Michael Davis, of Charleston, SC, at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15th, 2016. Justice of the Peace Thomas E. Williams, of Hilton Head, SC, officiated the double-ring ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mammy's Cafeteria (Jun '10)
|Fri
|Mike
|9
|A young lady was in a accident
|Dec 20
|Ssgtclay
|1
|Amy medrano
|Dec 18
|Old friend
|3
|Guilty in Gang Slaying (May '07)
|Dec 18
|Slay
|2
|Adult Fun Time (Jul '14)
|Dec 18
|DTF
|7
|Nathanial Robinson (May '15)
|Dec 18
|DTF
|5
|where are the hookers? (Oct '15)
|Dec 18
|DTF
|9
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC