Rescheduled parade brings Christmas to community 6 hours from now
Wearing white angelic dresses and lined up on their colorful and lighted float, the ladies from the Miss Victoria Pageant Court had the chance to wave at the community they represent. Saturday evening, they were one of 50 entries that rolled down North Street and onto Ben Wilson Street in a parade that was organized because of the cancellation of the annual Lighted Christmas Parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mammy's Cafeteria (Jun '10)
|15 hr
|Mike
|9
|A young lady was in a accident
|Dec 20
|Ssgtclay
|1
|Amy medrano
|Dec 18
|Old friend
|3
|Guilty in Gang Slaying (May '07)
|Dec 18
|Slay
|2
|Adult Fun Time (Jul '14)
|Dec 18
|DTF
|7
|Nathanial Robinson (May '15)
|Dec 18
|DTF
|5
|where are the hookers? (Oct '15)
|Dec 18
|DTF
|9
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC