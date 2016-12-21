Motorcyclist breaks leg trying to avoid car wreck - 48 minutes ago
A Victoria man suffered a broken leg Thursday after trying to avoid a collision with two cars on Broadmoor Street. The man was on a motorcycle headed east on Broadmoor Street when a pickup truck was exiting Discount Tire, 9013 N. Navarro St., said Victoria police officer Matt Hayles.
