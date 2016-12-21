Gang member sentenced to 50 years in ...

Gang member sentenced to 50 years in prison 5 hours from now

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Victoria County District Attorney Stephen Tyler tried to make an example out of a man who reneged on an agreement to be a confidential informant. Friday, David Nathan Dominguez, a high-ranking member of the Mexican Mafia, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for dealing drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mammy's Cafeteria (Jun '10) 15 hr Mike 9
A young lady was in a accident Dec 20 Ssgtclay 1
Amy medrano Dec 18 Old friend 3
News Guilty in Gang Slaying (May '07) Dec 18 Slay 2
Adult Fun Time (Jul '14) Dec 18 DTF 7
Nathanial Robinson (May '15) Dec 18 DTF 5
where are the hookers? (Oct '15) Dec 18 DTF 9
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,033 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,530

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC