Gang member sentenced to 50 years in prison 5 hours from now
Victoria County District Attorney Stephen Tyler tried to make an example out of a man who reneged on an agreement to be a confidential informant. Friday, David Nathan Dominguez, a high-ranking member of the Mexican Mafia, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for dealing drugs.
