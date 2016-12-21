Fireplace causes flames in attic 42 minutes ago Victoria firefighters ...
Victoria firefighters responded to an attic fire in the 200 block of Ball Airport Road about 6:50 p.m. Monday. "They had a fire going in the fireplace, and somehow it leaked out and caused combustible material in the attic to catch fire," said Clifton Bayer, Victoria Fire Department battalion chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mammy's Cafeteria (Jun '10)
|15 hr
|Mike
|9
|A young lady was in a accident
|Dec 20
|Ssgtclay
|1
|Amy medrano
|Dec 18
|Old friend
|3
|Guilty in Gang Slaying (May '07)
|Dec 18
|Slay
|2
|Adult Fun Time (Jul '14)
|Dec 18
|DTF
|7
|Nathanial Robinson (May '15)
|Dec 18
|DTF
|5
|where are the hookers? (Oct '15)
|Dec 18
|DTF
|9
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC