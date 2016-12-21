Everyday Hero 4 minutes ago

Everyday Hero 4 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

To nominate your Everyday Hero, submit the person's full name, address and phone number, along with photo and reason for nomination as an Advocate Everyday Hero, in 150 words or less. Submit the information by email to [email protected] , mail to P.O. Box 1518, Victoria 77902, or bring it by the Victoria Advocate at 311 E. Constitution St. Include your name, address and phone number so we may contact you to verify your information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mammy's Cafeteria (Jun '10) Fri Mike 9
A young lady was in a accident Dec 20 Ssgtclay 1
Amy medrano Dec 18 Old friend 3
News Guilty in Gang Slaying (May '07) Dec 18 Slay 2
Adult Fun Time (Jul '14) Dec 18 DTF 7
Nathanial Robinson (May '15) Dec 18 DTF 5
where are the hookers? (Oct '15) Dec 18 DTF 9
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,640

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC