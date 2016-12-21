Death Notice for December 21, 2016 28 minutes ago Victoria County...
JANAK, NORALEE ELIZABETH, 70, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2016. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
