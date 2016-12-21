Corpus Christi murder victim had ties to gang 5 hours from now
A Victoria man who was found dead Tuesday was connected to a criminal gang, Victoria County District Attorney Stephen Tyler said Thursday. Travis Pace, senior officer for the Corpus Christi Police Department, said authorities received a page about 12:28 a.m., and officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 4500 block of Jose Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mammy's Cafeteria (Jun '10)
|Dec 23
|Mike
|9
|A young lady was in a accident
|Dec 20
|Ssgtclay
|1
|Amy medrano
|Dec 18
|Old friend
|3
|Guilty in Gang Slaying (May '07)
|Dec 18
|Slay
|2
|Adult Fun Time (Jul '14)
|Dec 18
|DTF
|7
|Nathanial Robinson (May '15)
|Dec 18
|DTF
|5
|where are the hookers? (Oct '15)
|Dec 18
|DTF
|9
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC