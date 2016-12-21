Construction begins on Aldi grocery s...

Construction begins on Aldi grocery store 6 hours from now

Sunday Dec 25 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Construction on Aldi, a utilitarian grocery store headquartered in Germany, began on Dec. 6 in Victoria. The store is expected to open in summer 2017.

