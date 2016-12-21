Chamber to offer customer service training 6 hours from now Customer...
"One of the things we have heard over the years is customer service is an issue in Victoria," said Randy Vivian, Victoria Chamber of Commerce president. "We want to help address that."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mammy's Cafeteria (Jun '10)
|15 hr
|Mike
|9
|A young lady was in a accident
|Dec 20
|Ssgtclay
|1
|Amy medrano
|Dec 18
|Old friend
|3
|Guilty in Gang Slaying (May '07)
|Dec 18
|Slay
|2
|Adult Fun Time (Jul '14)
|Dec 18
|DTF
|7
|Nathanial Robinson (May '15)
|Dec 18
|DTF
|5
|where are the hookers? (Oct '15)
|Dec 18
|DTF
|9
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC