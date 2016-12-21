Blotter 48 minutes ago ARRESTED - VICTORIA - A 20-year-old Victoria...
Adrian Martinez, 33, of Victoria, by deputies Dec. 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case. - VICTORIA - A 21-year Victoria woman by officers Dec. 15 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug and driving with license invalid from a previous conviction or suspension without final resolution.
