Blotter 27 minutes ago ARRESTED DeWitt County - CUERO - Jerame...
Jerame Marston, 46, of Yorktown, by a DeWitt County sheriff's deputy Dec. 1 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance case and repeat offender. - CUERO - Scott Glidewell, 40, of Victoria, by a DeWitt County sheriff's deputy Dec. 1 on charges of indecency with a child and two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
