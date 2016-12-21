Austwell to get new signs
Much needed signage was approved by the Austwell City Council on Monday night, Dec. 12. Four signs to warn drivers to slow down because children are playing and two signs notifying the city of a water boil were approved at a cost of $577.95. The water boil signs are in case of a water boil.
